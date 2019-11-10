UK's Labour gains versus Conservatives - poll
Britain's opposition Labour Party narrowed the margin by which it trails Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party by 4 percentage points, according to a poll conducted by Opinium for the Observer newspaper.
The poll put the Conservatives on 41%, down 1 percentage point on the previous poll a week ago, while Labour gained 3 percentage points to rise to 29%. The third-placed Liberal Democrats slipped to 15%.
The poll of 2,001 British adults was conducted between Nov. 6 and Nov. 8, ahead of a national election due on Dec. 12.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Labour Party
- Boris Johnson
- Britain
- Conservative Party
- Liberal Democrats
ALSO READ
Labour Party says Johnson can't be trusted on workers rights
Boris Johnson expresses admiration for British Indians in Diwali message
UK's opposition Labour party agrees to December election
UK's opposition Labour party agrees to December election
UK's opposition Labour party agrees to early election: leader