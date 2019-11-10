NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/5 a.m. ET

Violence broke out on Sunday across the New Territories of Hong Kong on the 24th straight weekend of anti-government protests, with police firing tear gas to break up rallies as black-clad activists blocked roads and trashed shopping malls.

SPAIN-ELECTION Voting starts in Spain's repeat election, a fragmented result expected

MADRID (Reuters) - A bitterly divided Spain headed to the polls on Sunday for its second parliamentary election in just over six months, likely to deliver an even more fragmented parliament with no clear winner and a sizeable showing by the far-right. The U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT Republicans want Hunter Biden, whistleblower to testify in open hearings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans on Saturday asked that former Vice President Joe Biden's son and the whistleblower whose complaint triggered the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump be called to testify in public hearings that begin next week. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-UKRAINE

Trump says will probably release second Ukraine transcript on Tuesday WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the White House would probably release a transcript of a second call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday.

BUSINESS SAUDI-ARAMCO-IPO

Saudi Aramco prospectus flags risks, gives few details on IPO size DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi state oil giant Aramco will sell up to 0.5% of its shares to individual retail investors and will be restricted from issuing additional shares for a year after the initial public offering (IPO), its prospectus said on Saturday.

GOLDMAN-SACHS-PROBE Goldman faces probe after entrepreneur slams Apple Card algorithm in tweets

BENGALURU (Reuters) - A probe into Goldman Sachs Group Inc's credit card practices has been initiated after tweets from a tech entrepreneur alleged gender discrimination in the new Apple Inc card algorithms that are used to determine credit limits. ENTERTAINMENT

WOODY ALLEN-AMAZON-DISPUTE Woody Allen, Amazon end a legal dispute over a movie deal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Woody Allen has ended his $68 million lawsuits against Amazon.com Inc for backing out of a four-picture production and distribution agreement and refusing to distribute a film he had finished. BOXING-KSI-PAUL

KSI defeats Paul in a bout of YouTube boxers LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Olajide "KSI" Olatunji prevailed in a split decision over Logan Paul in a boxing bout between YouTube celebrities on Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

SPORTS TENNIS-FEDCUP-AUS-FRA

Tomljanovic forces double decider for Fed Cup title MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic prevailed in a tense duel with Pauline Parmentier to level the Fed Cup final at 2-2 and force a doubles decider in Perth on Sunday.

BASKETBALL-NCAA-ROUNDUP Top 25 basketball roundup: Texas upends No. 23 Purdue

Junior guard Matt Coleman III led four scorers in double figures with 22 points as Texas rallied late to upset No. 23 Purdue 70-66 in West Lafayette, Ind. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS GREECE-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)

Chinese President visits Greece Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Greece for a three-day visit where he is expected to meet Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. 10 Nov 21:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

POLAND-INDEPENDENCE/PIS (PIX) (TV) Poland's ruling party marks the anniversary of national independence

Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party organizes a march to commemorate victims of a plane crash that killed Poland's then-president and 95 other people and to celebrate 101st anniversary of national independence, a day before the anniversary that will be marked by a mass march organized by far-right groups. 10 Nov 23:30 ET / 19:30 GMT BRITAIN-BODIES/IRELAND

Irish court to discuss extradition proceedings against a man charged over UK truck deal Extradition proceedings against a second Northern Irish man charged with manslaughter over the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a truck near London last month due to being discussed in an Irish court. A hearing against Eamonn Harrison, 22, has been scheduled for Nov. 21. 11 Nov

INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Low visibility as Indian capital hit by days of air pollution

Air pollution in New Delhi causes low visibility in the Indian capital for days. Monuments like India Gate war memorial and India's presidential palace remain engulfed in smog. 11 Nov JAPAN-EMPEROR/RITUAL (PIX)

EXPLAINER-Japan's emperor to symbolically spend a night with a goddess in final major accession ritual On Thursday evening, Japanese Emperor Naruhito will dress in pure white robes and be ushered into a dark wooden hall for his last major enthronement rite: spending the night with a goddess. The "Daijosai" is the most overtly religious ceremony marking the emperor's accession after his father, Akihito, abdicated on April 30, centering as it does around Amaterasu Omikami, the sun goddess from whom conservatives believe Japan's emperor descended. 11 Nov

CUBA-ANNIVERSARY/HAVANA-PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Cuba readies to receive Spanish king for 500th anniversary of Havana

Cuba readies to receive for the first time ever an official visit from the Spanish king and queen as part of the celebrations of the 500th anniversary since the founding of Havana. The visit underscores differences between European and U.S. policy on the Communist-run island nation as the old continent seeks to further strengthen bilateral relations while the Trump administration attempts to isolate it. 11 Nov SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (TV)

POSTPONED - Former South African President Zuma due back at corruption inquiry Former South African president Jacob Zuma is due back at a public inquiry into state corruption. 11 Nov

BRICS-SUMMIT/ (TV) Security tightens as Brazil readies to host BRICS Summit

Security tightens as Brazil readies to host BRICS Summit. The BRICS group of leading emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa holds its annual summit in Brasilia, with an agenda focusing on technological innovation and incentives for the digital economy. 11 Nov IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA

Quarterly U.N. nuclear watchdog report on Iran The U.N. nuclear watchdog is expected to send a quarterly report on Iran to its member states. The International Atomic Energy Agency is policing Iran's 2015 deal with major powers and will describe Iran's recent breaches of the accord, including whether Tehran has in fact enriched uranium at its Fordow site, which was built in secret inside a mountain. 11 Nov

CUBA-ANNIVERSARY/HAVANA-PREVIEW (PIX) Cuba readies to celebrate 500th anniversary of Havana

Cuba readies to celebrate the 500th anniversary since the founding of Havana on November 16. 11 Nov RUSSIA-ARMENIA/

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Armenia Lavrov plans to meet Armenian Prime Minister and President and hold talks with Armenian Foreign Minister 11 Nov

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-HEARINGS EXPLAINER - What to expect from U.S. Democrats' public impeachment hearings

This article will explain what to expect in upcoming public hearings on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The hearings start Nov. 13 in the House Intelligence Committee. The "explainer" will discuss why Democrats are having the hearings, how they intend to make their case and how Republicans are expected to respond. 11 Nov LEBANON-PROTESTS/HEZBOLLAH (TV)

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader to give speech The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement is set to give a televised speech. 11 Nov - 12 Nov 04:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/NAJIB (TV) Malaysian court to rule on prosecutors' case against ex-PM Najib in 1MDB-linked trial

A Malaysian judge will rule on whether prosecutors had successfully established a case against former prime minister Najib Razak or to dismiss the charges against him. Najib faces seven charges including money laundering over allegations that he received about $10 million in illegal funds from SRC International, a former unit of scandal-linked state fund 1MDB. 11 Nov 05:00 ET / 01:00 GMT RELIGION

POPE-THAILAND/COUSIN (PIX) (TV) Pope's cousin looks forward to a reunion during his Thailand visit

77-year-old Sister Ana Rosa Sivori is looking forward to seeing her long-lost cousin Pope Francis who will visit Thailand in November. 11 Nov BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ZIMBABWE-ECONOMY/ (PIX) (TV) Zimbabwe introduces new banknotes and coins to end cash shortages

Zimbabwe's central bank to start circulating new lower denomination banknotes and coins, a move it says will help end shortages of cash and another step towards the full introduction of a domestic currency after ending a decade of dollarisation. 11 Nov LEBANON-PROTESTS/ECONOMY

Lebanon's central bank governor to hold press conference Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salame will hold a press conference on Monday to announce the coming steps as the country's economic crisis deepens. 11 Nov

DBS-RESULTS/ Singapore's biggest bank DBS reports Q3 results

DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest bank by assets, reports results for July-September. 11 Nov 03:00 ET / 23:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-EU Turkey says will start repatriating Islamic State detainees

Turkey says it will start repatriating Islamic State detainees to their home countries, even if they had had their citizenship revoked 11 Nov

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)