International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Socialists in lead in Spain election, but no clear winner -opinion poll

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Barcelona
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 01:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 01:09 IST
UPDATE 5-Socialists in lead in Spain election, but no clear winner -opinion poll
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Socialists of Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were seen finishing first in Sunday's national election, but further away from a majority in an even more fragmented parliament with many more far-right deputies, a survey showed. The opinion poll by GAD3 for public broadcaster RTVE published shortly after mainland voting ended at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT) showed no clear advantage for either the leftist or the rightist bloc, pointing to a stalemate that could yet again fail to produce a working government.

The far-right Vox was seen as the biggest gainer, with GAD3 forecasting it to more than double its representation from the 24 seats with which it debuted in parliament in April. The poll was based on the voting intentions of around 14,000 people collated in the days leading up to the election - Spain's second national ballot this year and fourth in four years.

In recent elections, such early opinion polls carried out using a different methodology did not always give an accurate picture of the eventual results. Opinion polls ahead of the vote have consistently shown no single party winning a majority. The Socialists were pegged at just over 27% and poised to win between 114 and 119 seats, down from 123 they secured in the 350-seat house in April, according to GAD3.

The conservative People's Party (PP) was seen second with a projected 85-90 seats. In the most optimistic scenario for the left, it would get to a majority of 176 seats when adding various small regional parties and Catalan separatist lawmakers.

But such an alliance would represent the maximum of the polling range for each of the parties involved and would be very difficult to achieve after recent unrest in Catalonia. Sanchez called the election betting that a new vote would strengthen his Socialist Party's hand after failing to forge the alliances needed to form a government on the basis of the April election result.

Spain has struggled to put stable governments together since new parties emerged from the financial crisis, following decades during which power oscillated between the Socialists and the PP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Trocheck leads Panthers over Rangers in shootout

Vincent Trocheck scored the game-winning goal in the third round of the shootout as the visiting Florida Panthers overcame three one-goal deficits and recorded a wild 6-5 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers w...

UPDATE 6-Spain's far right seen doubling seats but no clear election winner- early results

Spains far-right Vox party was set to more than double its share of seats on Sunday as another hung parliament beckoned following the countrys fourth national election in four years, according to a partial tally after voting ended. The Soci...

Hung parliament seen in Spain election with nearly 80% of votes counted

Neither the rightist nor the leftist political bloc was on track to win a clear majority in Spains repeat parliamentary election on Sunday, according to a tally of results released by the interior ministry with around 80 of votes counted. B...

Jackson stars again to help Ravens rout Bengals

Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and scored on a long run as the Baltimore Ravens ripped the host Cincinnati Bengals 49-13 on Sunday afternoon. Jackson completed 15 of 17 passes for 223 yards across three quarters as the Ravens 7-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019