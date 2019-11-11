US News Roundup: Trump to ask U.S. Supreme Court to review tax returns decision; Militias, conservative activists rally in Washington

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Forsaken by Trump, immigrant 'Dreamers' seek U.S. Supreme Court reprieve

When Maricruz Abarca learned three years ago that she had been given the legal right under a U.S. government program called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals to work in the United States and avoid deportation, she started to cry. After years of living illegally in the shadows after moving to the United States from Mexico at age 15 to join relatives in New Jersey, she finally could make concrete plans for the future.

Militias, conservative activists rally in Washington

Militias and conservative activists rallied in Washington on Saturday to demand protection of gun ownership rights, term limits for lawmakers in Congress, and tighter U.S. borders against immigrants, among other things. Waving American flags, Confederate flags, and a Trump 2020 flag, the crowd of about 100 activists deposited their firearms at a park in northern Virginia before crossing a bridge into the District of Columbia, where guns cannot be openly carried.

In trial of Trump adviser Stone, comedian says he did not take dog threat seriously

Comedian Randy Credico testified on Friday he did not believe that President Donald Trump's adviser Roger Stone truly intended to harm Credico's dog when he threatened to do so, which could undercut the government's witness-tampering case against Stone. "I don't think he was going to steal the dog," Credico said, during a cross-examination by Stone's defense attorney, Robert Buschel. "It was hyperbole by him."

For U.S. diplomats, public impeachment hearings could be catharsis and maybe a circus

On the first day of November, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent an internal email to thousands of State Department staff that began: "As champions of American diplomacy, we are in the truth-telling business." While the email seen by Reuters focused on global policy challenges, the message extolling truth struck a nerve in a diplomatic corps immersed in an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump that Pompeo himself has spurned.

Trump to ask U.S. Supreme Court to review tax returns decision

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling requiring his accounting firm to turn over eight years of his tax returns to New York prosecutors, setting the stage for a possible decision before the 2020 election. Lawyers for Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said on Friday that the president intends to ask the Supreme Court by Nov. 14 to review Monday's ruling on the tax returns by the federal appeals court in Manhattan.

U.S. women's team granted class action status in equal-pay lawsuit

The members of the U.S. women's national soccer team who sued the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) in March over allegations of gender discrimination can pursue their claims as a class action, a California court ruled on Friday. The decision comes two months after the group filed a motion for class certification seeking to include all women called up to the national team over the multi-year period specified in the lawsuit, in addition to those originally named.

