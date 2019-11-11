International Development News
Senior Cong leaders leave Jaipur resort, to attend Delhi meeting

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 14:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 14:16 IST
Senior Cong leaders leave Jaipur resort, to attend Delhi meeting

Senior Congress leaders have left the resort in Jaipur, where newly-elected Maharashtra Congress legislators are staying, to attend the working committee meeting of the party in Delhi. The Congress is expected to take a final call on extending support to the Shiv Sena at the meeting of its top leadership with Maharashtra state leaders at 4 pm.

Former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, former chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and party general secretary Avinash Pande have left the resort, sources said. The Congress MLAs are staying in the resort here since Friday and the leaders held rounds of meeting to discuss political impasse in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena is racing against time on Monday to cobble together an alliance to form a government in Maharashtra. Amid a flurry of meetings in Delhi and Mumbai, the NCP said it would decide whether to support a Shiv Sena-led government in coordination with ally Congress.

PTI SDA HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

