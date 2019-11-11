Nitish expresses grief over T N Seshan's death

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed profound grief over the death of T N Seshan, saying that the former CEC gave the Election Commission its own identity. Seshan, who ruthlessly enforced the model code of conduct and led the game-changing electoral reforms in the 1990s, died in Chennai on Sunday night following a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

In his condolence message, Kumar said that Seshan, while serving as the Chief Election Commissioner, gave the Election Commission its own identity. Seshan played a very important role in improving the electoral system by bringing transparency through voter identity card, he said adding that "we all are saddened by his death." Kumar prayed to almighty to give strength and courage to the grieving family members and relatives to bear the loss.

