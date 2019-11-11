International Development News
Development News Edition

Nitish expresses grief over T N Seshan's death

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 14:27 IST
Nitish expresses grief over T N Seshan's death
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed profound grief over the death of T N Seshan, saying that the former CEC gave the Election Commission its own identity. Seshan, who ruthlessly enforced the model code of conduct and led the game-changing electoral reforms in the 1990s, died in Chennai on Sunday night following a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

In his condolence message, Kumar said that Seshan, while serving as the Chief Election Commissioner, gave the Election Commission its own identity. Seshan played a very important role in improving the electoral system by bringing transparency through voter identity card, he said adding that "we all are saddened by his death." Kumar prayed to almighty to give strength and courage to the grieving family members and relatives to bear the loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

CentriX Projects - adding a winning touch to corporate spaces

Bengaluru Karnataka India Nov 11 ANINewsVoir CentriX Projects, the one-stop solutions provider for corporate interiors was recently applauded at the prestigious Economic Times -Business Excellence 2019 event, held recently in the city. It w...

UPDATE 1-Rising HK tensions drag Asia-exposed UK stocks

UKs main stock index fell sharply on Monday as a violent day of protest in Hong Kong knocked Asia-exposed financial stocks, while investors waited for UK economic growth numbers. The FTSE 100 slid 0.6 by 0906 GMT, handing back nearly all th...

Paytm plans to invest Rs 500 cr in tech startups

Digital payments firm Paytm on Monday said it plans to invest Rs 500 crore in early-stage startups that build complementary technologies augmenting the digital ecosystem. The company will focus on artificial intelligence-based technology an...

Shiv Sena steps up efforts to form govt in Maharashtra; focus shifts to Delhi

The Shiv Sena on Monday was racing against time to cobble together an alliance to form a government in Maharashtra, with the Congress and the NCP mulling extending their support to the right-wing party. Amid a flurry of meetings in the nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019