EU calls for restraint in Bolivia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 16:59 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

The EU's diplomatic chief urged "restraint and responsibility" in Bolivia where President Evo Morales resigned and called for new elections after the security forces withdrew their support. Leftist leader Morales stepped down after three weeks of demonstrations over his disputed re-election, which Latin American observers said was marred by irregularities, sparking street celebrations but also leaving a power vacuum.

"I would like to express clearly our wish that all parties in the country exercise restraint and responsibility and lead the country peacefully and quietly to new elections, credible elections that can let the people of Bolivia express their democratic will," EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini told reporters as she arrived for talks with European foreign ministers in Brussels. Morales, who became Bolivia's first indigenous president in 2006, gained a controversial fourth term when he was declared the winner of the October 20 presidential election by a narrow margin.

But the opposition cried foul and the Organization of American States carried out an audit of the election and on Sunday reported irregularities in just about every aspect that it examined.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Latest News

UPDATE 3-China's Jingye Group in talks to rescue British Steel

Chinas Jingye Group is in talks to buy British Steel, it said on Monday, in a deal estimated to be worth up to 70 million pounds that could protect thousands of British jobs and end prolonged uncertainty over the future the troubled steelma...

China, Greece agree to push ahead with COSCO's Piraeus Port investment

China and Greece agreed on Monday to push ahead with a 600 million euros investment by COSCO Shipping into Greeces largest port, Piraeus, as part of efforts to boost its role as a hub in rapidly growing trade between Asia and Europe. The ag...

I'm lucky to have you as elder brother: Anil Kapoor while wishing Boney Kapoor

As Boney Kapoor ringed in his 64th birthday on Monday, his brothers Anil and Sanjay flooded the social media with their best wishes on the special day. The Mr India actor was the first one to walk down the memory lane and revisited the old ...

UPDATE 1-Pound rises as UK escapes recession; bearish bets decline

The pound firmed against a weaker dollar on Monday, gathering momentum after data showed the UK economy dodged recession in the third quarter of 2019.Britains economy grew at its slowest annual pace in nearly a decade as the global slowdown...
