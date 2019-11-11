International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Putin, Merkel say Ukraine's Donbass should get special status - Kremlin

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 00:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 23:58 IST
UPDATE 1-Putin, Merkel say Ukraine's Donbass should get special status - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed on Monday that Ukraine should give its separatist-led Donbass region a special status set out in Ukrainian law, the Kremlin said.

It gave no further details of the leaders' discussions on the future of Donbass during a phone call, but agreement on its status would be a step towards convening a four-nation summit on ending five years of conflict in the eastern region. Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy said last month that Kiev had agreed to grant Donbass special status and let local elections go ahead there. The breakthrough raised hopes that a date would be set for the summit involving Kiev, Moscow, Berlin and Paris.

But, facing street protests by Ukrainians who accused him of yielding to pressure from Moscow, Zelenskiy later said the elections should not be held at gunpoint and must be in accordance with Ukrainian law. A date for the summit has not yet been set.

The Kremlin said Merkel and Putin discussed preparations for the summit but did not say whether a date had been proposed. A German government spokeswoman said preparations for the summit were the focus of the conversation and that Putin and Merkel also discussed negotiations on the transit of gas through Ukraine and the situation in Libya and Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Polish far-right groups march on independence anniversary

Tens of thousands of Poles took part in a far-right march in the capital Warsaw on Monday to mark Polish independence, an annual event that has become a focus of friction between nationalists and liberals. Some chanted God, honour, homeland...

HC notice to Centre, TN on preserving glory of Mamallapuram

A Madras High Court bench has issued notices to the Central and the Tamil Nadu governments over the tourist town of Mamallapuram becoming a dirty place again, a month after it was cleaned and spruced for the summit between Prime Minister Na...

UPDATE 5-Turkey starts repatriating Islamic State detainees

Turkey said on Monday it had deported two captives from Islamic State, a German and an American, starting a programme to repatriate detainees that has caused friction with its NATO allies since it launched an offensive in northern Syria. An...

UPDATE 1-Putin, Merkel say Ukraine's Donbass should get special status - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed on Monday that Ukraine should give its separatist-led Donbass region a special status set out in Ukrainian law, the Kremlin said.It gave no further details of the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019