U.S. urges Bolivian lawmakers to accept Morales resignation soon
The United States on Monday urged Bolivia's legislative assembly to meet "sooner rather than later" to formally accept the resignation of President Evo Morales and begin a civilian-led transition to fill the country's political vacuum.
A senior U.S. State Department official also said Washington does not consider Morales' departure to be a coup, as Morales himself and the Mexican government have alleged. It was instead the result of protests that showed the Bolivian people "have had enough of a government ignoring the will of its voters," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
