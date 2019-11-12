International Development News
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-The OAS election audit that triggered Morales' fall in Bolivia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • La Paz
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 03:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 03:49 IST
FACTBOX-The OAS election audit that triggered Morales' fall in Bolivia
Image Credit: Pixabay

The domino effect that led to Bolivia's leader Evo Morales announcing his resignation on Sunday night started at dawn, when an audit was published saying there were major irregularities in his disputed Oct. 20 election win.

The audit carried out by the Organization of American States (OAS) after allegations of electoral fraud, called for the election to be annulled and new vote to take place. The report set off a chain reaction: Morales agreed to new elections, even as opposition calls intensified for him to resign. Allies started to desert him and the military urged him to step down to ease angry protests that had simmered since the vote.

On Monday looting and roadblocks rocked Bolivia as the leftist leader railed against a "coup" and the political vacuum stoked uncertainty on the streets. So what did the audit actually say?

OFF-GRID SERVERS

The report found data related to a faster official count had been rerouted to a hidden server, which it said was controlled by "someone external" to the official electoral network.

"This is extremely serious and affects the transparency of the process," the OAS said.

SYSTEM VULNERABILITIES

The OAS said the voting systems had such a large number of vulnerabilities that it was "not possible to have certainty about the data." There was also no preservation of evidence about the election, it found.

COMPROMISED DATA

The audit said data from compromised servers made it into the final official count, casting doubt on around 350,000 votes. Morales only just reached the threshold to win the vote outright – a lead of 10-points over rival Carlos Mesa.

FORGED SIGNATURES

Handwriting analysis of ballots where there was very high support for Morales' MAS party found irregularities, including cases where MAS-accredited delegates had filled out all the voting data for an entire polling station. The participation of some of the voting tables was also 100%, something the OAS said was "practically impossible", while signatures on copied version were not the same as on originals.

PHANTOM VOTES

In another check, OAS experts found a large number of voting booths that seemingly had collected ballots from more people than were registered to vote.

WHAT DID THE AUDIT CONCLUDE?

The OAS audit, which Morales had said would be binding, found severe irregularities, "clear manipulation" of the fast-count system and "serious security flaws", which it said meant that the election result should not stand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Democrats release new batch of testimony from Trump impeachment inquiry

A Pentagon official detailed confusion and concern in the U.S. national security apparatus after the White House blocked aid to Ukraine without explanation, testimony released Monday by the congressional impeachment panel into U.S. Presiden...

RPT-Canadian hockey commentator Don Cherry fired over inflammatory remarks toward immigrants

Don Cherry, whose provocative views and outlandish suit jackets made for appointment viewing on Canadas popular Saturday night hockey broadcasts, was fired after inflammatory comments he directed at Canadian immigrants, the Sportsnet networ...

UPDATE 1-Three performers stabbed at Saudi entertainment event -state TV

A man stabbed three performers at a live show in Saudi Arabias capital and was arrested, state television reported on Monday, adding that the victims were in stable condition.The incident occurred at King Abdullah Park in central Riyadh, on...

Canadian hockey commentator Don Cherry fired over inflammatory remarks toward immigrants

Don Cherry, whose provocative views and outlandish suit jackets made for appointment viewing on Canadas popular Saturday night hockey broadcasts, was fired after inflammatory comments he directed at Canadian immigrants, the Sportsnet networ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019