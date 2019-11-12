President, Vice President greet citizens on occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Taking to Twitter, the President said, "On the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, greetings to all fellow citizens, especially to our Sikh brothers and sisters in India and abroad."

In another tweet, he also stated that the life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspires us to build a society based on his teachings of "equality, compassion and social amity." Vice President Naidu also wished people through micro-blogging site and wrote, "I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. #550YearsOfGuruNanakDevJi."

Calling Guru Nanak Devi ji a shining apostle of the sublime spiritual ethos of India, the Vice President was of the view that Nanak truly democratized religion by making spiritual truths easily understandable for the common man. "He rejected rituals and superstitions and kindled devotion to the Supreme God." "Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught ethical and compassionate ways to lead a life of satisfaction and fulfillment. He was an icon of truth, compassion, and righteousness. On this joyous occasion, I pray that the light of wisdom and humanity lit by Guru Nanak Dev Ji will guide us to build a more harmonious, peaceful and compassionate world," Naidu said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, hundreds of devotees flocked to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib here on the occasion of Guru Purab to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The Gurudwaras have been decorated with lights on the occasion. The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. Hence, it is also known as Kartik Poornima. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)