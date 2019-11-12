End result will be positive, Shiv Sena leader will be CM: Congress' KC Padvi

Amidst the political upheaval in Maharashtra, Congress leader Kagda Chandya Padvi said that the end result will be positive and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena. "Process is still underway, but end result will be positive. Personally I think the three (Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP) parties will form the government and a Shiv Sena leader will be the Chief Minister," Padvi said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had on Monday asked NCP chief Sharad Pawar to indicate willingness and ability of NCP to form the government in Maharashtra. The development came after Shiv Sena, which is keen to have its chief minister in the state, did not get additional time from Governor to submit letters of support from the NCP and the Congress. The Governor, instead, called the NCP, which finished third in the Assembly polls, and asked it to indicate its willingness to form the government in the state. The Shiv Sena insisted on getting the post of chief minister for two-and-a-half years but the BJP said there had not been any such understanding between the two parties ahead of the polls. Shiv Sena emerged as the second-largest party in the polls and got 56 seats. The NCP has 54 MLAs in the assembly while the Congress has 44.

BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats, earlier declined to form the government following differences with Shiv Sena on sharing power. (ANI)

