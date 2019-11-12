International Development News
PM Modi greets everyone on occasion of 550th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

“This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society.”, the PM said.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi greeted everyone on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. "This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society.", the PM said.

