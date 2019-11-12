PM Modi greets everyone on occasion of 550th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji
“This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society.”, the PM said.
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi greeted everyone on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. "This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society.", the PM said.
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guru Nanak Dev
- Narendra Modi
- Prime Minister