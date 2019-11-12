International Development News
Development News Edition

Blaming Congress for instability in Maharashtra is meaningless: Sanjay Nirupam

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday said that it is the "failure" of the BJP and Shiv Sena which has brought the state on the doorstep of President's rule and hence holding Congress responsible for the instability is meaningless.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 14:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 14:11 IST
Blaming Congress for instability in Maharashtra is meaningless: Sanjay Nirupam
Sanjay Nirupam (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday said that it is the "failure" of the BJP and Shiv Sena which has brought the state on the doorstep of President's rule and hence holding Congress responsible for the instability is meaningless. "Congress has no moral responsibility to form a government in Maharashtra. Putting any blame on us for the instability is meaningless. It's the failure of BJP and Shiv Sena which has brought the state on the doorstep of President's rule. #MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis," Nirupam tweeted.

His comment came after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday held its ally Congress responsible for causing a delay in taking a decision regarding lending the alliance's support to Shiv Sena for the government formation in the state and said that a decision for the 'stability' in the state will be taken collectively. "We (Congress and NCP) fought elections together. That's why we should make the decision together. We (NCP) waited for their (Congress) letter yesterday. But we did not receive the letter by the evening. It was not right for us to give the letter. Whatever be the decision, there should be stability," NCP leader Ajit Pawar told reporters.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday evening asked NCP chief Sharad Pawar to indicate the willingness and ability of his party, which finished third in the assembly polls, to form the government in Maharashtra. The development came after Shiv Sena, which is keen to have its chief minister in the state, did not get additional time from Governor to submit letters of support from the NCP and the Congress.

BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats, declined to form the government following differences with Shiv Sena, which bagged 56 seats, on sharing power. The NCP has 54 MLAs while its alliance partner Congress has 44. The majority mark in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is 145. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-Fear grips Kashmiri village where Indian migrant workers killed

Locals in the Kashmiri village where five Indian migrant labourers were killed by gunmen last week say they are living in fear of militant groups as well as the subsequent crackdown by security forces. The five migrants, from Indias eastern...

B-towners wish fans on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary

As the world celebrates the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Tuesday, B-towners extended heartiest wishes to their fans and followers on the occasion. Taking to social media, megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted a few pictures of th...

Govt can't be formed in Maha without Cong's support: NCP

The NCP on Tuesday said a government cannot be formed in Maharashtra without the support of the Congress and discussions among three parties. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Sharad Pawar-led party to express its ability and wil...

IL&FS gets creditors' approval for sale of education biz

ILFS Group on Tuesday said it has received approval from creditors for sale of education business to Career Point Publications Pvt Ltd CPPPL.Schoolnet India Ltd erstwhile ILFS Education Technology Service Ltd would be sold to CPPPL. The Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019