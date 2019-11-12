President's Rule imposed in Maharashtra
Maharashtra came under the President's Rule on Tuesday after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval to the requisite notification.
The President signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet which acted on the report from the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
The Governor had recommended the imposition of President's Rule following the political stalemate in the state over the formation of the government. (ANI)
