President's Rule imposed in Maharashtra

Maharashtra came under the President's Rule on Tuesday after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval to the requisite notification.

President's Rule imposed in Maharashtra
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra came under the President's Rule on Tuesday after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval to the requisite notification.

The President signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet which acted on the report from the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Governor had recommended the imposition of President's Rule following the political stalemate in the state over the formation of the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

