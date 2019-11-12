World News Roundup: Hong Kong violence; Hillary Clinton comments on Russian meddling and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Violence brings Hong Kong to 'brink of total breakdown': police

Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Tuesday in the Central financial district, over the harbor in Mong Kok and at universities to break up pro-democracy protests which they said were leading the city to the "brink of total breakdown". The clashes came a day after police shot a protester at close range and a man was doused with petrol and set on fire in some of the worst violence in the Chinese-ruled city in decades.

'Shameful' of UK not to publish report on Russian meddling, says Hillary Clinton

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton criticized as "shameful" British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision not to publish a parliamentary report on Russian meddling in UK politics until after an election next month. The report by parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) has been cleared by the security services but it has not yet been given approval for publication by Johnson's government, so will not appear before the Dec. 12 vote.

Khalaf picked as first woman to edit Financial Times, Barber bows out

Roula Khalaf will become the first woman to edit the Financial Times in its 131-year history after Lionel Barber said he would step down in January. Khalaf served as deputy editor, foreign editor and Middle East editor during her more than two decades at the salmon-pink newspaper. In recent years she has also sought to increase the number of female readers and journalists at the title.

Spain's Socialists and Podemos reach preliminary post-election deal: source

Spain's Socialists of acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez have reached a preliminary post-election agreement with far-left party Unidas Podemos, a Socialist source told Reuters on Tuesday without giving any details. Sunday's election - the country's fourth in four years - left Spain's parliament even more fragmented than a previous ballot in April, with the Socialists in the lead but further away from a majority.

Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander, rockets rain from Gaza

Israel killed a top commander from the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a rare targeted strike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, drawing retaliatory rocket salvoes that reached as far as Tel Aviv. In the most serious escalation in months, an Israeli missile attack also hit the home of an Islamic Jihad official in Damascus, Syrian state media said. The strike killed two people including one of the official's sons, the group and Syrian state media said. Israel refused to comment.

Bolivia seeks new leader as Morales heads for Mexico refuge

Bolivia's former leader Evo Morales was flying to Mexico for asylum on Tuesday as security forces sought to quell violence over the long-serving leftist's resignation and lawmakers searched for an interim replacement. Morales, who quit after weeks of protests over a disputed October election, flew in a Mexican Air Force plane from the town of Chimore, a stronghold where Bolivia's first indigenous president retreated as his 14-year rule imploded.

UK Labour Party hit by cyber attack ahead of election

Britain's opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday it was subject to a large-scale cyberattack on its digital platforms just weeks before a national election but it was confident no data breach occurred. British security services have warned that Russia and other countries could use cyberattacks or divisive political messages on social media to attempt to disrupt the Dec. 12 election.

How a preacher sent gunmen into Burkina Faso's schools

When an Islamist preacher took up the fight in Burkina Faso's northern borderlands almost a decade ago, his only weapon was a radio station. The words he spoke kindled the anger of a frustrated population and helped turn their homes into a breeding ground for jihad. Residents of this parched region in the Sahel - a vast band of thorny scrub beneath the Sahara Desert - remember applauding Ibrahim "Malam" Dicko as he denounced his country's Western-backed government and racketeering police over the airwaves.

Saudi court convicts 38 people on terrorism-related charges

A Saudi Arabian court has convicted 38 people of terrorism-related crimes, state-run Al Ekhbariya television reported on Tuesday. The TV channel said they were charged with financing terrorism and with takfir - the Islamist militant practice of labeling followers of other schools of Islam unbelievers. It said one of them "set up a terrorist organization in prison".

U.N. urges Lebanon to form government of 'competence', banks close

Lebanon's banks and schools were shut on Tuesday in a new wave of disruption as politicians struggled to agree on a new government to steer the country out of its worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war. The top U.N. official in Lebanon called for the urgent formation of a cabinet made up of people known for their competence, which he said would be in a better position to appeal for international support.

(With inputs from agencies.)