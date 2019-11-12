BJP unveils 'Dristri Patra' for urban local bodies polls in Rajasthan

The BJP in Rajasthan released on Tuesday a document of its promises for the November 16 urban local bodies elections and accused the Congress government in the state of stalling development works in the cities. The BJP's 44-point 'Dristi Patra' pledges include solid waste management, construction of toilets on BOT model, strengthening of door-to-door garbage collection, development of slum areas, promotion to water harvesting, development of main roads of cities as 'Gaurav path'.

"The Congress government in the state has failed to deliver and has stalled development works in cities. The Central had given reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) but the state government has worked in a planned manner to not extend the quota to beneficiaries," BJP leader and former minister Arun Chaturvedi said. "The government should reveal how many people were given jobs in the last 11 months," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)