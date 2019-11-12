International Development News
U.S. Army should assess security risks of using TikTok for recruitment -Sen. Schumer

The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, on Tuesday released a letter to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy raising concerns about using the Chinese TikTok social media platform for recruiting.

"National security experts have raised concerns about TikTok's collection and handling of user data, including user content and communications, IP addresses, location-related data, metadata, and other sensitive personal information, particularly when viewed in light of laws that compel Chinese companies to support and cooperate with intelligence work controlled by the Chinese Communist Party," Schumer wrote in the letter, dated Nov. 7.

