Shiv Sena first contacted us on Nov 11 for govt formation in Maha: Praful Patel

NCP leader Praful Patel on Tuesday said that Shiv Sena first contacted his party formally yesterday for government formation in Maharashtra and made it clear that a decision will be taken in this regard after discussions between two sides on various issues. "A meeting was held between senior leaders of NCP and Congress today. On November 11, Shiv Sena first contacted us formally. We will discuss on all the issues and then take a decision," he told reporters at a joint presser here.

On the other hand, Congress leader Ahmed Patel slammed the need of imposing President's Rule in the state and alleged that the BJP-led Centre "violated" Supreme Court's guidelines several times in the last five years. "The way President's rule was recommended, I condemn it. This government has violated the SC guidelines on President's Rule on several occasions in the last five years. They have mocked the democratic process," he said.

He also criticised Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not inviting Congress, which finished fourth in last month's Maharashtra assembly elections. "BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP got an invitation from Governor to prove majority. But the Congress did not get an invitation. We condemn it," Patel said.

The joint press conference came hours after President's Rule was imposed in the state following the political stalemate. NCP and Congress had fought the assembly polls as allies. NCP bagged 54 seats and Congress won 44.

Patel also talked about clarity on the common minimum programme. "The day there is a decision and there is clarity, we will talk to Shiv Sena," he said. "We have not decided anything. We will discuss with our ally and then decide whether to support (Shiv Sena) or not. It's not late. Yesterday, they contacted us and today we are here to discuss (about government formation)," the Congress leader added. (ANI)

