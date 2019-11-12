International Development News
Development News Edition

Shiv Sena first contacted us on Nov 11 for govt formation in Maha: Praful Patel

NCP leader Praful Patel on Tuesday said that Shiv Sena first contacted his party formally yesterday for government formation in Maharashtra and made it clear that a decision will be taken in this regard after discussions between two sides on various issues.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:56 IST
Shiv Sena first contacted us on Nov 11 for govt formation in Maha: Praful Patel
NCP leader Praful Patel speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

NCP leader Praful Patel on Tuesday said that Shiv Sena first contacted his party formally yesterday for government formation in Maharashtra and made it clear that a decision will be taken in this regard after discussions between two sides on various issues. "A meeting was held between senior leaders of NCP and Congress today. On November 11, Shiv Sena first contacted us formally. We will discuss on all the issues and then take a decision," he told reporters at a joint presser here.

On the other hand, Congress leader Ahmed Patel slammed the need of imposing President's Rule in the state and alleged that the BJP-led Centre "violated" Supreme Court's guidelines several times in the last five years. "The way President's rule was recommended, I condemn it. This government has violated the SC guidelines on President's Rule on several occasions in the last five years. They have mocked the democratic process," he said.

He also criticised Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not inviting Congress, which finished fourth in last month's Maharashtra assembly elections. "BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP got an invitation from Governor to prove majority. But the Congress did not get an invitation. We condemn it," Patel said.

The joint press conference came hours after President's Rule was imposed in the state following the political stalemate. NCP and Congress had fought the assembly polls as allies. NCP bagged 54 seats and Congress won 44.

Patel also talked about clarity on the common minimum programme. "The day there is a decision and there is clarity, we will talk to Shiv Sena," he said. "We have not decided anything. We will discuss with our ally and then decide whether to support (Shiv Sena) or not. It's not late. Yesterday, they contacted us and today we are here to discuss (about government formation)," the Congress leader added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. alleges Russian operatives sought to undermine U.S. election agency

U.S. prosecutors have accused Russian operatives of seeking to interfere with a federal agency charged with policing American elections, as part of their case relating to interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential contest, saying the group ...

Shiv Sena has to go with NCP-Congress, says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena Chief Udhhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that his party has to go ahead with Congress and NCP to form a government in the state and blamed BJP for the snapping of ties between the two parties over government formation. Addressing a ...

3 students drown in Telangana river

3 students drown in Telangana river Karimnagar Telangana Nov 12 PTI Three studentsdrowned in Moya Tummeda river near here when they went for abath on the auspicious occasion of Kartika Pournami fullmoon on Tuesday, police saidThe trio ha...

Lebanon banks to seek security conditions to enable staff to resume work

Lebanons banking association pledged to work with authorities to provide suitable security conditions to enable bank staff to resume work, following a strike on Tuesday by employees complaining of aggressive behaviour by customers.The Assoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019