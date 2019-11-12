International Development News
BJP blames Shiv Sena for imposition of President rule in Maha

The BJP on Tuesday blamed "stubbornness" of its estranged ally and political rival Shiv Sena, without taking its name, for imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra, following a 19-day-long political impasse in the state. President's Rule came into force on Tuesday evening, after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre stating that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts.

"Imposition of President's Rule is an insult to the mandate of the people and this had happened because of the stubbornness of some people who disrespected that mandate. We are keeping a close watch on evolving political situation," senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters after attending a BJP core committee meeting. In the assembly elections held last month for the 288-member House, the BJP won the maximum 105 seats, followed by its ally Sena (56). The opposition NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively. The poll results were announced on October 24.

However, the Sena refused to back the BJP in forming a government claiming that the Amit Shah-led party had gone back on its promise of allotting a rotational chief ministership to the Sena. Responding to the governor's invitation, the BJP on Sunday declined to form a government for want of enough numbers in absence of the Sena's support.

"Despite getting a clear mandate, we didn't explore alternatives like our ally who after the poll results talked about having other options," Mungantiwar said while referring to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's efforts to cobble up a possible government with the support of the Congress and the NCP. "If they were so confident of forming a government why they failed to get the letters of support?" he asked.

The Sena on Monday night failed to produce required letters of support from the Congress and the NCP when the saffron party leaders met the governor at Raj Bhavan as per the set deadline. The governor then invited the NCP, the third largest bloc, to stake the claim to form a government on Tuesday night. However, President's was imposed in the evening.

Meanwhile, BJP Legislative Party leader Devendra Fadnavis has hoped the state will soon get a stable government even as he termed the imposition of President's Rule "unfortunate". "Despite a clear mandate, a government could not be formed and President's Rule had to be imposed. This is extremely unfortunate. I hope the state gets a stable government soon," Fadnavis said in a statement.

The former chief minister said the state is facing several issues. "Providing relief and assistance to farmers who faced crop losses after unseasonal rains is a key issue. Due to political instability, investment in the state could be impacted and people would face problems. I hope all parties will seriously consider this situation, and the state will get a stable government," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

