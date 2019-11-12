International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Bolivia seeks new leader as fallen Morales reaches Mexico

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 23:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 23:48 IST
UPDATE 4-Bolivia seeks new leader as fallen Morales reaches Mexico
Image Credit: Flickr

Bolivia's former leader Evo Morales landed in Mexico on Tuesday pledging to stay in politics as security forces back home quelled unrest over the long-serving leftist's resignation and opponents sought an interim replacement to fill a power vacuum.

Thanking Mexico's government for "saving his life," Morales arrived to take up asylum in the country and repeated his accusation that his rivals had ousted him in a coup after violence broke out following a disputed election last month. "As long as I am alive, we will remain in politics," Morales told reporters in brief comments after disembarking the plane to be met by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Dressed in a short-sleeved blue shirt, Morales defended his time in government and said that if he were guilty any crime, it was to be indigenous and "anti-imperalist." Morales was then whisked away in a military helicopter, television footage showed. Mexican officials have not said where he will stay, citing security concerns.

Morales arrived in a Mexican Air Force plane from the central Bolivian town of Chimore, a stronghold of Morales supporters where the country's first indigenous president retreated as his 14-year rule imploded. The departure of Morales, the last of a wave of leftists who dominated Latin American politics at the start of the century, came after the Organization of American States declared on Sunday that there were serious irregularities during the Oct. 20 vote, prompting ruling party allies to quit and the army to urge him to step down.

Opposition lawmakers wanted to formally accept Morales' resignation and start planning for a temporary leader ahead of a new vote. But their plans looked at risk as Morales' Movement for Socialism (MAS) said it would boycott the meeting. Residents of the highland capital La Paz, rocked by protests and looting since last month's election, said they hoped politicians would succeed in finally restoring order.

"Democracy has been at risk and hopefully it will be resolved today," said resident Isabel Nadia. Morales' flight out was far from simple.

Takeoff was delayed, with supporters surrounding the airport, then the plane was denied permission to fuel in Peru, Ebrard said. So it stopped instead in Paraguay before arriving in Mexico City just after 11 a.m. local time (1700 GMT). "His life and integrity are safe," Ebrard said, tweeting a photo of Morales alone in the jet with a downcast expression, displaying Mexico's red, white and green flag across his lap.

In a region divided along ideological lines over Morales' fall, Mexico's leftist government has supported his accusations of a coup. In La Paz, roadblocks were in place after soldiers and police patrolled into the night to stop fighting between rival political groups and looting that erupted after Morales' resignation.

The charismatic 60-year-old former coca leaf farmer was beloved by the poor when he won power in 2006. But he alienated some by insisting on seeking a fourth term, in defiance of term limits and a 2016 referendum in which Bolivians voted against him being allowed to do that.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

WhatsApp gulping the battery like never before, iOS, Android users complain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Battle for Mediobanca: Italy's richest man takes on seasoned CEO

One comes from a wealthy family, attended Milans best schools and has spent all his career engineering mergers at Mediobanca, Italys most influential investment bank.The other was raised in an orphanage and was too poor to go to high school...

UPDATE 1-Pompeo 'deplored' the death toll at protests in phone call with Iraqi PM -State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi deplored the death toll among protesters due to the crackdown of the Iraqi government and urged him to take immediate steps to address demonstrat...

Buttigieg rises in Iowa to lead Democratic White House pack -poll

Pete Buttigieg has pulled to the top of the pack of Democratic presidential candidates in Iowa for the first time after drawing increased support from nearly every demographic group, according to a Monmouth University poll released on Tuesd...

CORRECTED-Pompeo 'deplored' the death toll at protests in phone call with Iraqi PM -State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi deplored the death toll among protesters due to the crackdown of the Iraqi government and urged him to take immediate steps to address demonstrat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019