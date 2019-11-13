International Development News
NCP will come to an understanding with Cong before holding further discussions with Shiv Sena: Ajit Pawar

A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said that his party will first have an understanding with its ally Congress and then go ahead with discussion on Shiv Sena.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 12:15 IST
  • Created: 13-11-2019 12:15 IST
Visual from NCP core committee meeting in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said that his party will first have an understanding with its ally Congress and then go ahead with discussion on Shiv Sena. The NCP today held a core committee meeting here to discuss the current political situation in the state. Present in the meeting are NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil among others.

"Today in the meeting all our MLAs said that government should be formed as early as possible. Even I think before the new year begins, Maharashtra should get a government," Ajit Pawar told media after the meeting. He shared that NCP leader Jayant Patil will call Balasaheb Thorat, president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, today for further discussions between the parties and discuss the dates from when we can have a joint discussion on how to go ahead.

"We told our MLAs what discussions we had yesterday with Congress... We will discuss with senior Congress leaders regarding Common Minimum Programme and also discuss with Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan, Vijay Waddetiwar, Balasaheb Thorat and other leaders... As far as discussions regarding Shiv Sena goes, we will do that only after discussions between alliance partners as we had a common manifesto. Shiv Sena's manifesto was different and therefore we will first have an understanding with Congress and then go ahead with discussions on Shiv Sena," he added. The NCP core committee meeting was held to discuss the current political situation in the state.

Maharashtra came under the President's Rule on Tuesday after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for the requisite notification. The President signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet which acted on the report from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Governor had recommended the imposition of President's Rule following the political stalemate in the state over the formation of the government with BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP being unable to gather support for forming government in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

