Next CM of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena, says Raut after getting discharged from hospital

Maharashtra came under the President's Rule on Tuesday

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday reiterated that the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena. Speaking to media after being discharged from Lilavati Hospital, Raut said," The next Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena."

Raut was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on November 11 following a complaint of chest pain. Earlier on Tuesday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met him at the hospital.

Raut has been instrumental in reaching out to various leaders in a bid to garner support for Shiv Sena for government formation in Maharashtra. Over a fortnight after the declaration of Assembly election results, Maharashtra came under the President's Rule on Tuesday as the political stalemate continued in the state.

Shiv Sena, which has been keen on a party nominee becoming chief minister, moved the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to not extend the time given to it to prove its ability to form the next government in the state.

