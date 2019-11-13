Disqualified MLAs will be joining BJP on Thursday

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
European Union member states must strengthen their institutions for resilient growth to shield against economic crises, protect the most vulnerable and ensure incomes can rebound quickly, says a new World Bank report.The latest European Uni...
Two onlookers shouted at Britains Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he observed relief efforts in a flood-hit district of northern England on Wednesday, several days after the worst of the flooding. You took your time, Boris, one person tol...
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group is poised to launch a Hong Kong share sale expected to raise up to 13.4 billion as soon as Thursday, according to two sources with knowledge of the discussions. The deal - which would be the worlds big...
Venices mayor called the city a disaster zone on Wednesday after the second highest tide ever recorded swept through it overnight, flooding its historic basilica and leaving many squares and alleyways deep under water. A local man from Pell...