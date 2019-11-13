International Development News
Development News Edition

Ethnic diversity of UK Parliament likely to slow down in December polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 18:25 IST
Ethnic diversity of UK Parliament likely to slow down in December polls

As political parties in the UK finalise their candidate lists for the December 12 snap general election for the Thursday deadline for nominations, the ethnic diversity of the new Parliament seems set to show a slight slowdown over the last polls. In the June 2017 general election, Britain got its first female Sikh MP in Preet Kaur Gill and the first turban-wearing MP in Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, both from the Opposition Labour Party. Boris Johnson has hailed the Conservative Party’s credentials by appointing an ethnically diverse Cabinet when he took charge as British Prime Minister in July, including Priti Patel as UK home secretary and Rishi Sunak as Treasury minister from its Indian-origin group.

"There have been dramatic increases in the ethnic diversity of the House of Commons over the last 10 years but that progress looks likely to slow down this time,” said Sunder Katwala, Director of the integration think tank British Future, which had conducted research on the issue last month. "Both major parties have been less likely to select ethnic minority candidates in their target seats than five or 10 years ago, so this could be the first time that the next intake of MPs to the House of Commons would be less ethnically diverse than the Parliament they are joining. The unusually large number of late selections to replace retiring MPs in safe seats may yet address this deficit,” he noted.

It comes as the Labour Party finalised its candidate to replace Keith Vaz, the longest-serving Indian-origin MP in the House of Commons who announced his retirement recently. A fellow Indian-origin prospective candidate, Sundip Meghani, has attacked the party’s selection process after being snubbed in favour of Claudia Webbe for the Leicester East constituency – held by Vaz for 32 years. "I cannot stay silent on the obvious dodgy practices and nepotism involved in this process, where Labour’s ruling Executive chose a member of the Labour’s ruling Executive, as the candidate,” says Meghani, a solicitor who believes it is a "slap in the face of the Indian community" to impose a non-Indian heritage candidate in a seat with one of the highest Indian demographics in the country.

"It shows just how little the Labour Party values and respects the Indian community, particularly Hindus and Sikhs,” he said. It comes in the wake of the Labour Party’s efforts to try and counter some of the anger from sections of the Indian diaspora over its alleged anti-India stance on the Kashmir issue, with party chairman Ian Lavery issuing a statement earlier this week to stress that the party remains neutral over the matter.

The 2017 General Election had marked a hike in the Labour Party’s number of Indian-origin MPs from five to seven, with the Tories retaining their five Indian-origin MPs taking the total up to 12 Indian-origin MPs. On the wider black and minority ethnic (BAME) representation, the previous Parliament had been hailed as the most ethnically diverse with 52 BAME Commons intake. However, in the latest selections, the Tories have selected three BAME candidates for so-called safe seats, or somewhat guaranteed strongholds for the party, compared with 11 by Labour. If all go on to be elected, the new Parliament elected by December 13 would have around 64 BAME MPs, up from the current 52. While this would mark an increase of almost 25 per cent over the current number, it would still not be reflective of the UK’s overall population.

A number of BAME candidates have also been selected for non-safe seats, which would need to be won from other parties, which in turn could increase the final numbers elected to the House of Commons next month. "Ethnic diversity has become a 'new normal' at the top of British politics but the 2019 selections show that sustained efforts will be needed to maintain recent progress,” adds Katwala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Disqualified MLAs will join BJP on Thursday: K'taka CM, deputy

Hours after the Supreme Court on Wednesday paved the way for the disqualified Congress-JDS legislators in Karnataka to contest the December 5 assembly bypolls, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan C N said...

''Rang De Basanti' helping students learn Hindi in Ukraine'

Rang De Basantis portrayal of rebellious Indian youth combined with its history-driven plot makes the 2006 film an apt education tool for students learning Hindi in Ukraine, said Ukrainian professor of Hindi Yuri Botvinkin. Over the year...

It was a fight for our right, not land: Jamiat chief on Ayodhya case

Maulana Arshad Madani, head of prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind JUEH, on Wednesday said the community pursued the Ayodhya case for 70 years not because of land but for its right. He also said a decision on filing a review petition ...

Four killed, 5 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Kishtwar

Four people were killed and five others injured when a vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district on Wednesday, officials said. The vehicle, carrying pilgrims from Palmar to the Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019