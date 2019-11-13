International Development News
Nadda to visit U'khand on Nov 15

  • PTI
  • |
  Dehradun
  • |
  Updated: 13-11-2019 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 18:55 IST
Nadda to visit U'khand on Nov 15

BJP national working president J P Nadda will visit the Uttarakhand capital on November 15, the party's state chief Ajay Bhatt said on Wednesday . This will be Nadda's first visit to the state after becoming the BJP's working president.

He will arrive around 9.30 am at the Jolly Grant airport where he will be received by senior party leaders, legislators and office bearers, Bhatt said after releasing Nadda's schedule. Nadda will address two important meetings of BJP office bearers, MPs and MLAs at the party office in Dehradun.

He will also address party booth heads at the Lord Venkatesh wedding point and the core committee at a guest house.

