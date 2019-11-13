TDP used objectionable language against Assembly Speaker: YSRCP MLA Malladi Vishnu

YSR Congress Party MLA Malladi Vishnu on Wednesday said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders had used objectionable language to make allegations against Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram and his party will raise the issue with the privilege committee. In a press statement, Vishnu said: "The e-paper of TDP carried content about the Assembly Speaker in objectionable style. We are going to complain to the Assembly privilege committee in this regard."

MLA Vishnu also condemned the proposed Sand Deeksha of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that it is Chandrababu Naidu who was the root cause of Sand Mafia in Andhra Pradesh. "He is misguiding the people that the sand scarcity in the state is an artificial creation by the YSRCP. However, the fact is that sand shortage was due to heavy flooding waters in the rivers in the state."

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy commented that Chandrababu Naidu is unable to digest that the YSRCP government is executing so many welfare schemes in the state and he has no issues to speak on. "Since he has no issues to speak of, he has picked up the sand issue which is not in human hands. Similarly, he is making an unnecessary fuss on English medium Government schools," he said. (ANI)

