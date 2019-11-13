International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP bracing for rebellion in bypoll-bound constituencies in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 21:57 IST
BJP bracing for rebellion in bypoll-bound constituencies in

Ruling BJP in Karnataka is staring at rebellion in a few of the bypoll-bound assembly constituencies amid indications that several of the 17 disqualified Congress and JDS MLAs who are set to join the party might get tickets to contest the December 5 polls. At least two leaders Raju Kage from Kagwad and Sharath Bachegowda, son of BJP Chikkaballapura MP B N Bacchegowda, have openly revolted against the party upset over indications that they may not get tickets to contest the bypolls to 15 constituencies.

Both had unsuccessfully contested the 2018 assembly elections against Congress candidates, who are among the disqualified MLAs. Kage had already announced his decision to quit the BJP and join the Congress, while Sharath on Wednesday said he would file nomination as an independent in Hoskote.

Sharath's announcement came on a day when the Supreme Court gave partial relief to the disqualified MLAs by allowing them to contest the bypolls and all eyes are the BJP's next move on whether it will give tickets to them. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the disqualified MLAs would join the BJP on Thursday.

Kage on Wednesday met Congress leader Siddaramaiah and said he was all set to join the party and would file his nomination from Kagwad on November 18. "Today or tomorrow, I am going to resign from the primary membership of BJP, he told reporters here.

BJP is likely to field Congress rebels Shrimant Patil and K Sudhakar in Kagwad and Hoskote. Barely two days ago, Congress leader D K Shivakumar had met Kage and another BJP member Ashok Pujari of Gokak in Belagavi giving rise to speculations they may be absorbed by the party and fielded in the bypolls..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Trump ignores impeachment to host Turkey's Erdogan

Washington, Nov 13 AFP President Donald Trump greeted his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House for a high-stakes meeting Wednesday that underlined his claim to be ignoring the impeachment drama unfolding simultaneousl...

Trump cared more about 'investigations' than Ukraine, impeachment witness says

A witness testified at Wednesdays first public impeachment hearing that President Donald Trump seemed to care more about his own political interests than about Ukraines welfare as the U.S. leader assessed ties with that country.Bill Taylor,...

Spike in inflation largely due to costlier food items, say experts

The spike in retail inflation in October this year has largely been due to costlier food items, said experts on Wednesday. After remaining within the RBIs target of 4 per cent for 14 consecutive months August 2018 to September 2019, Consume...

Soccer-Southgate promises youthful England line-up against Montenegro

England could field one of their youngest sides in their 1000th international when they face Montenegro in a Euro 2020 qualifier at Wembley, manager Gareth Southgate said on Wednesday. Southgate picked the youngest England starting side thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019