US recognizes Jeanine Anez as Bolivia's interim president

The United States recognized Jeanine Anez on Wednesday as Bolivia's interim president after the resignation of Evo Morales following weeks of turmoil. "The United States applauds Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez for stepping up as Interim President of State to lead her nation through this democratic transition, under the constitution of Bolivia," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo said the United States looks forward to working with Bolivia and its people "as they prepare to hold free, fair elections as soon as possible." He also called on Bolivians to refrain from violence amid tension between supporters and critics of Morales, who resigned on Sunday and later went into exile in Mexico.

Anez, 52, was deputy senate speaker before proclaiming herself acting president on Tuesday -- a move endorsed by the Constitutional Court. She has already reiterated a pledge to "hold elections in the shortest possible time." Bolivia has been in political turmoil since a controversial October 20 election in which Morales was awarded a fourth term as president.

