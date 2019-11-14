International Development News
Development News Edition

Amit Shah should have objected Thackeray on 'Sainik CM' :Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah should have raised objections when Uddhav Thackeray announced that the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena during the election rallies.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 12:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 12:52 IST
Amit Shah should have objected Thackeray on 'Sainik CM' :Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaks to media in Mumbai on Thursday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah should have raised objections when Uddhav Thackeray announced that the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena during the election rallies. He also slammed the Home Minister for not briefing Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the closed-door talks which were held between Shah and Thackeray pertaining to the power-sharing.

"I agree that PM Modi used to project Devendra Fadnavis as the next chief minister of Maharashtra but at the same time, Uddhav Thackeray was also telling the public that the next chief minister will be from Shiv Sena. Then at that time why didn't Amit Shah raised any objection. He did not say anything during the Lok Sabha election then why is he having a problem in Vidhan Sabha elections," the Shiv Sena said while speaking to media in Mumbai. "Amit Bhai use to say that the matters discussed in the closed room should not be discussed outside. But when they do not comply with mutual decisions, the matters become the topic of discussion outdoors. Shah should have briefed the Prime Minister. Our Prime Minister has a big heart and the matter would not have become worse if he was updated with the latest talks," he added.

The statement from Raut came just a day after Amit Shah stated that it will be inappropriate to disclose the deliberations that were held "behind closed doors" between his party and Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra. Maharashtra came under the president's rule on Tuesday. The President signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet, which acted on the report from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Governor had recommended the imposition of president's rule in the wake of the political stalemate over the government formation in the state. Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray emerged as the second-largest party in last month's Maharashtra assembly elections with 56 seats. The two parties, who fought the elections together, were at loggerheads over power-sharing.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats in the 288-member state assembly. Shiv Sena insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections. Fadnavis said that Shiv Sena was not promised the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Dutch insurer NN Group's third-quarter core profit stable

Dutch insurer NN Group said on Thursday its third-quarter core profit was roughly stable, as improving results from its casualty and property insurance businesses offset lower dividends from Dutch life insurances.NNs operating results dropp...

FACTBOX--What students are saying as Hong Kong university campuses burn

Reuters spoke to students at Hong Kong universities where campuses have become blazing battlegrounds as anti-government, pro-democracy protesters clash with police. Some of the students had fled Hong Kong due to safety concerns as the viole...

After upset loss, Saints begin vital stretch vs. Bucs

The New Orleans Saints came out of their bye week with an opportunity to take command of the NFC South. They were all alone in first place with a 7-1 record and approaching four consecutive games against division opponents.But their six-gam...

Cricket-Pakistan to host home tests for first time in decade

Pakistan will play a test match on home soil for the first time in more than 10 years when Sri Lanka tour the country for a two-match series next month, the countrys cricket board PCB said on Thursday. Pakistan has not hosted a test match s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019