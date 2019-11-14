International Development News
  • PTI
  • Patna
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 15:15 IST
  • Created: 14-11-2019 15:15 IST
What will anyone do if no party is able to form govt in Maha:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday virtually defended the decision to impose President's rule in Maharashtra, saying what one should have done when no party was able to form the government in the state. Kumar made the comment on Maharashtra issue while replying to reporters queries after paying tribute to the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birthday at a function held near Patna railway station.

"What do I say. What will anyone do when no one is able to form the government (in Maharashtra)...Political parties should see the matter. We have nothing to do with it," Kumar said when pressed by journalists as how he sees promulgation of president's rule in Maharashtra. Governor Phagu Chauhan, Industries Minister Shyam Rajak and a host of other dignitaries paid tributes to the first PM.

It may be noted that Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), had refused to make any comment on the Maharashtra political development a few days back terming it as "their (BJP-Shiv Sena) internal matter". After Shiv Sena with 18 Lok Sabha MPs severed its ties with the NDA by withdrawing party's only minister in the Union Cabinet Arvind Sawan, JD(U) with 16 MPs in the Lower House of Parliament has become number two party within the ruling coalition on the basis of numerical strength.

JD(U) has been saying that it is not part of NDA outside Bihar and is ready to fight assembly elections elsewhere on the basis of its own strength. Accordingly it has fielded candidates in the ensuing Jharkhand assembly polls. PTI AR SNS SNS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

