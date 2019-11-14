International Development News
Development News Edition

Court should not be dragged into political discourse: SC on Rahul Gandhi contempt case

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed a contempt case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "chowkidar chor hai" remark with a "word of caution" to him and observed that no court should be dragged into political discourse.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 15:47 IST
Court should not be dragged into political discourse: SC on Rahul Gandhi contempt case
The Supreme Court (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed a contempt case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "chowkidar chor hai" remark with a "word of caution" to him and observed that no court should be dragged into political discourse. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi closed the contempt petition and accepted Rahul Gandhi's apology for wrongly attributing his infamous "chowkidar chor hai" remark in Rafale case to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opined that a person holding a place of importance in political spectrum should have been more careful.

"We would not like to continue these proceedings further and, thus, close the contempt proceedings with a word of caution for the contemnor to be more careful in the future. No court should be dragged into this political discourse," the apex court stated in the verdict. The comments were made by Gandhi in pursuant to the top court's order on the Rafale deal. Gandhi, who was then the president of the Congress party, allegedly said that the apex court had accepted that 'chowkidar' (a reference to Prime Minister Modi), is a "chor' (thief).

BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi accused Gandhi of misquoting the court and filed a contempt petition. Gandhi had then tendered an unconditional apology to the court and sought closure of the contempt proceedings against him. The bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, today observed that Gandhi made allegations without verification.

"The contemnor (Rahul Gandhi) deemed it appropriate to make statements as if this Court had given an imprimatur to his allegations against the Prime Minister, which was far from the truth," the bench said.The top court said that initially Gandhi did not accept his mistake or tendered an apology, but later during the course of proceedings, a "better wisdom" dawned on him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. ready to use 'full range' capabilities to defend S.Korea

A top U.S. military officer reaffirmed on Thursday that the United States is ready to use the full range of its capabilities to defend South Korea from any attack, a joint statement after a meeting with officials in Seoul said. Senior U.S. ...

Britain's health service recorded worst ever emergency performance in October

Britains National Health Service recorded its worst ever performance in treating patients in emergency wards in October, a blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has claimed that only the Conservatives can safeguard the cherished institut...

First meeting of committee formed by NGT on waste management to be held on Nov 19

The first meeting of a committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal on the issue of compliance of the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 will be held on November 19. The committee comprises nominee of vice chairman, Niti A...

SpiceJet shares drop 6 pc on reporting quarterly loss

Shares of SpiceJet on Thursday dropped 6 per cent after the company reported widening of loss to Rs 462.6 crore in the September ended quarter. The scrip tumbled 5.94 per cent to close at Rs 106.95 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 6.9...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019