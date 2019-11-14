International Development News
Development News Edition

Mamata refrains from reacting on Ayodhya verdict

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 16:51 IST
Mamata refrains from reacting on Ayodhya verdict

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refrained from reacting on Ayodhya verdict on Thursday, six days since it was passed by the Supreme Court, saying she is too busy with the relief work after Cyclone Bulbul. The Ayodhya verdict was passed by the apex court on November 9 and not a single leader of the ruling TMC in West Bengal, including Banerjee, who is party supremo, has come out with a reaction on it.

"I don't want to comment on it as this is a government meeting and I am too busy with the cyclone relief work," Banerjee said while addressing a press conference post an administrative review meeting. A total six lakh people have been affected and over five lakh houses damaged due to the cyclone, which made landfall late on Saturday between Sagar Islands in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh. A total 14 people, including fishermen of a capsized trawler whose bodies were found by the Coast Guard, had died in the calamity.

According to TMC sources, there has been "strict instruction" from the party top brass asking its leaders not to "utter a single word" on the judgement. "We have been asked not to speak on this issue. Only our party supremo Mamata Banerjee will speak on it if needed.

Or it will be by someone assigned by her," a senior TMC leader had said on Saturday. TMC's silence on the historic verdict by the Supreme Court on Saturday allowing the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site had drawn sharp reactions from BJP and the Congress.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Saturday questioned TMC's silence on the Ayodhya verdict and said the ruling party of Bengal always prefers to keep quiet when it comes to taking a stand on issues related to national and social interests. In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a five-judge Constitution bench of Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

The court in its unanimous verdict cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-S.Africa's SAA cancels flights, offers striking employees new wage increase

South African Airways SAA has canceled flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday because of a pending strike by a majority of employees but said on Thursday it hoped its revised wage offer would avert the walkout at the state-run carrier. S...

Hong Kong police say protesters out of control, deny curfew

Hong Kong, Nov 14 AP Hong Kong police warned protesters on Thursday that they were moving one step closer to terrorism by sinking the city into chaos, as riot squads skirmished with militant students at major universities. Police spokesman ...

Vedanta Q2 profit rises 61 pc to Rs 2,158 cr

Mining baron Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Thursday posted a 60.6 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 2,158 crore for the quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of deferred tax gain and higher other income. The company had p...

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

HIGHLIGHTSPacific D21 Mall in Dwarka, New Delhi is a 3 lakh sq ft mall and has a multi-level car parking with a capacity of around 600 cars.Pacific India has fully leased out retail space in the mall to brands like Lifestyle, Max, Big Bazaa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019