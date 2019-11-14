PM, Sonia pay tributes to Nehru on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday paid homage to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 130th birth anniversary. Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a number of Congress MPs, senior leaders and party workers also paid homage and floral tributes at Nehru's memorial at the Shanti Van, the final resting place.

"Tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary," Modi tweeted. Party leader and Nehru's great-grandson Rahul Gandhi remembered Nehru as one of the great architects of India.

"On his birth anniversary, we remember our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji, a statesman, visionary, scholar, institution builder & one of the great architects of modern India," Rahul tweeted. Nehru's birthday is also celebrated as Children's Day. Scores of children, clad in Nehru jacket and cap, were also present at the Shanti Van in the morning.

Nehru was born on this day in 1889 in Allahabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)