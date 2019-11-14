International Development News
BJP declares 15 more candidates for Jharkhand elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the third list of 15 candidates for Jharkhand Legislative assembly elections.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 20:58 IST
BJP releases 3rd list of 15 candidates for Jharkhand Legislative Assembly elections . Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the third list of 15 candidates for Jharkhand Legislative assembly elections. The party has fielded Aparna Sen Guptha from Nirsa, Jawahar Vanra from Kharsawan, Amar Kumar Bauri from Chandankyari, Janaki Yadav from Barkatha, Sujan Munda from Kolebira and Gajadhar Singh from Poreyahat constituency.

The BJP had released its second list on Wednesday and the first list on Sunday. The party has fielded Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East while state BJP president Laxman Giluwa has been fielded from Chakradharpur.

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20 and the votes will be counted on December 23. The tenure for the Jharkhand assembly will end of January 5. This will be the fourth assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

