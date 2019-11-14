International Development News
Development News Edition

Congress leaders to meet on Saturday to chalk out modalities for country-wide agitation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 21:22 IST
Congress leaders to meet on Saturday to chalk out modalities for country-wide agitation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress has called a meeting of its general secretaries and in-charges of various states on Saturday to discuss the modalities and chalk out a programme for its proposed country-wide agitation against the slowdown in economy, unemployment and agrarian crisis.

Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal has convened the meeting of all leaders to plan a big agitation in the national capital where Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former chief Rahul Gandhi would participate.

The Congress plans to hold this national protest in Delhi soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Smog-choked children's day in Delhi, air quality 'severe' for 3rd consecutive day

Delhi-NCR continued to battle severe pollution for the third consecutive day on Thursday with thick smog stiffening its choke as several children wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take measures to ensure clean air for them...

BJP, AJSU heading for a split ahead of Jharkhand polls

By Pragya Kaushika The alliance between the ruling BJP and All Jharkhand Students Union AJSU in Jharkhand appears heading for a split over seat-sharing with the BJP saying that it has left nine seats for its ally who has to decide how it w...

Ex-Arsenal star Henry to coach Montreal Impact

Montreal, Nov 14 AFP Ex-Arsenal star Thierry Henry has been appointed coach at MLS franchise Montreal Impact on a two-year contract, the Canadian club announced Thursday. Welcome to Montreal ThierryHenry the Major League Soccer MLS club twe...

Tariffs' removal a 'condition' for US trade deal: China

Beijing, Nov 14 AFP China on Thursday said eliminating tariffs was a condition for reaching a trade agreement with the United States, a demand US President Donald Trump said earlier this month that he had rejected. The Commerce Ministrys re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019