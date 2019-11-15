Putin: Russia still has lots of work to do in Syria's Idlib
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow felt it still had a lot of work to do in the rebel-held region of Idlib in Syria's northwest.
Speaking to reporters in Brazil at a summit for BRICS countries, Putin said Russia hoped the Geneva peace process for Syria would be successful.
