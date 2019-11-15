Russia's Putin sees risks of gas transit interruption to Europe via Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday there were risks that Russian gas transit via Ukraine to Europe could be interrupted.
The current gas transit deal between Russia and Ukraine is expiring at the end of this year and Moscow has said it could consider clinching a short-term deal with Kiev, as it needs time to finish building pipelines bypassing Ukraine to continue gas exports to Europe, its biggest gas export market.
