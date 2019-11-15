International Development News
Development News Edition

Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to Gautam Navlakha till Dec 2

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to activist Gautam Navlakha, accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, till December 2.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 15:14 IST
Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to Gautam Navlakha till Dec 2
Bombay High Court [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to activist Gautam Navlakha, accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, till December 2.

Notably, Navlankha has been seeking anticipatory bail ever since the apex court refused to extend the interim protection from arrest granted to him earlier and asked him to seek relief before the Sessions Court.

He was booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including waging a war and sedition. He is accused of having links with banned Naxal groups. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Woman delivers triplets on Bengaluru-Guwahati train, only one survives

A woman gave birth to three premature babies on a train from Bengaluru to Guwahati on Thursday here. The 29-year-old woman Munzila Khatun, who was seven months pregnant delivered three babies, out of which only one survived.The woman got of...

PM stayed out of RCEP keeping in mind northeast's economic interests: Rajnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to stay out of RCEP keeping in mind Indias economic interests, especially of northeastern states, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday. He also said that if India had joined the Regional Compreh...

Gold worth Rs 1.33 crore seized from Oman flight

Unclaimed gold worth Rs 1.33crore concealed onboard an Oman Airways flight that arrivedhere from Muscat has been recovered, Customs authorities havesaidBased on information, the plane was checked completelyon Thursday and the search yielded...

Cong slams govt over detention of leaders in J-K, asks if Farooq Abdullah will attend Parliament

The Congress on Friday attacked the Modi government over the detention of mainstream political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, and asked whether sitting Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah will be allowed to attend Parliament from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019