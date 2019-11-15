International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi BJP protests near Cong HQ after SC verdict on Rafale deal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 17:00 IST
Delhi BJP protests near Cong HQ after SC verdict on Rafale deal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi BJP protested near the Congress headquarters here on Friday against the "baseless allegations" leveled by the opposition party in the Rafale jet deal, a day after the Supreme Court rejected pleas to review its judgment giving clean chit to the Modi government. Led by their Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari, BJP leaders and workers raised slogans against the Congress party and demanded an apology from it for trying to "malign the image" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protesters tried to march towards the Congress head office on Akbar Road in Central Delhi but were detained by police and taken to a police station. "The Congress and its leaders leveled baseless allegations in connection with the Rafale deal to malign the image of the prime minister. But their lies have been exposed after the Supreme Court order," Tiwari said.

He said Congress leaders, specifically Rahul Gandhi, should apologize to the BJP. Gandhi had carried out an aggressive campaign against the multi-billion-dollar deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from France before the 2019 Lok Sabha election. His party and other opposition parties disrupted the proceedings of both houses of Parliament for days over the issue.

But the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected pleas for a review of its December 2018 verdict in which it had said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the controversial deal. A separate and concurring verdict by Justice K M Joseph said the judgment "would not stand in the way" of the CBI from taking action on the complaint for lodging of an FIR.

This has prompted Gandhi to say the judge has left open a "huge door" for investigation of the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

CSK releases Billings, Willey, Mohit

Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday released England cricketers Sam Billings and David Willey besides three Indian players ahead of next months auction. The team announced on Twitter the decision to release wicketkeeper-b...

Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada Sets Guinness World Record for the Largest Gathering of Cardiac Surgery Patients at One Place

Ramesh Hospitals-a part of Aster DM Healthcare group-wants to give hope to millions of parents whose kids suffer from heart ailment Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India Business Wire India Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada, a group hospital of Ast...

Threat letter to Kerala CM over Maoist killings

A threat letter warning of befitting reply to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the killing of seven Maoists in alleged encounters since 2016 has been received at a police station near here, police said on Friday. The letter in ...

BJP MLAs stage protest in Odisha Assembly over panchayat

BJP legislators in Odisha staged a silent protest in the Assembly on Friday, demanding a CBI probe into the mysterious death of a woman panchayat officer in the states Jajpur district. As soon as the House assembled, the saffron party MLAs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019