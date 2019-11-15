International Development News
Pb: Cong holds protests against Centre's 'anti-people' policies

  PTI
  Chandigarh
  Updated: 15-11-2019 17:52 IST
  Created: 15-11-2019 17:52 IST
The Punjab unit of the Congress on Friday held statewide protests against the "anti-people" policies of the BJP government at the Centre. The protests were held at all district headquarters in the state, where the Congress is in power.

Addressing one such protest gathering at Ludhiana, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said the country's economy is in "bad shape" but the Central government is in "slumber" "The country is reeling under economic slowdown. Besides there is price rise and unemployment was increasing steadily and people are losing jobs. But this government says everything is fine," he said addressing the gathering in Punjab's industrial town.

Jakhar said farmers were facing problems and were not getting remunerative price for their crops. "The Centre is not doing enough to help them," he said.

"Every section is suffering because of the Centre's anti-people policies," he alleged. The Congress had launched the protest programme from November 1. Earlier, it was planned to last till November 15, but extended by 10 days.

