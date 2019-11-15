International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt making history by driving people into poverty: Priyanka

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 18:33 IST
Govt making history by driving people into poverty: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a swipe at the government on Friday over an official survey which reportedly points to a fall in consumer spending, saying the Modi dispensation is making history by "driving people into poverty". A media report cited the latest consumption expenditure survey by the National Statistical Office (NSO) to claim that consumer spending fell for the first time in more than four decades in 2017-18, primarily driven by slackening rural demand.

It also claimed that the NSO report was approved to be released on June 19 this year but was withheld by the government agency owing to its "adverse" findings. "Consumer spending in India has collapsed. Successive governments have striven tirelessly to combat poverty and empower the people. This government is making history by driving people into poverty: while rural India faces the dire consequences of their policies, the BJP ensures that their corporate friends become richer by the day," she said in a tweet.

Usually governments work towards eradicating poverty, not towards eliminating data, the Congress general secretary claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

White House releases summary of April call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

The White House on Friday released a summary of an April phone call in which President Donald Trump congratulated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on his election win. Trump had said repeatedly that Democrats wanted details of his Ap...

Attack on Fulani village kills 20 in central Mali

At least 20 people were found dead after an attack on a Fulani village in central Mali, where communal violence has surged in recent months, the government said on Friday. The attack on Wednesday follows a string of deadly clashes between h...

Student suicide: DMK holds protest, father meets TN CM

As political parties including the DMK staged protests on Friday pressing their demand for a transparent probe into the suicide of an IIT Madras student, the institution said it is extending full cooperation to the police investigation, tra...

UNICEF, IGNOU join hands to develop curriculum on child rights for budding journalists

The UNICEF in association with IGNOU is developing an Open Educational Resources OER curriculum on child rights for budding journalists, an official said on Friday. Academicians from over 15 premier government and private institutes partici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019