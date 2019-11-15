International Development News
Development News Edition

Will Farooq Abdullah be able to take part in Parliament's Winter Session, Congress asks government

The Congress party on Friday asked the Central government if National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, who is a Lok Sabha MP, will be able to take part in the Winter Session of Parliament, beginning on Monday and said the leaders of mainstream parties, who are under detention in Jammu and Kashmir, have been in coalition governments with both the BJP and the Congress.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 21:12 IST
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress party on Friday asked the Central government if National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, who is a Lok Sabha MP, will be able to take part in the Winter Session of Parliament, beginning on Monday and said the leaders of mainstream parties, who are under detention in Jammu and Kashmir, have been in coalition governments with both the BJP and the Congress. Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also alleged that Kashmir problem was being internationalised and asked how foreign powers were able to ask questions about the country's internal affairs.

"We want to know if Farooq Abdullah will be able to raise his voice in Parliament's Winter Session beginning on Monday. Will he be allowed to come?," Khera asked. Noting that leaders like Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti had taken oath under the Constitution of India, Khera said that Omar was a member of Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and the BJP formed a coalition government with PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti.

"You have today put them in the same category as separatists. If you look at tweets of Omar Abdullah of August 4, it will be clear that he is making repeated appeals to keep the peace. Where was he trying to incite people? Before going under detention, Farooq Abdullah had made it clear that he will fight his battle in a democratic way. Will you call these remarks as provocative?" he asked. He said Farooq Abdullah has been detained under the Public Safety Act but when he sings 'Ram Bhajan' or says 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' he does not think what will be the reaction from among the separatists.

Khera said the people in Kashmir were facing difficulties and the security forces were also performing their duties in tough conditions but the government is saying that they have solved the problem. "Operation is successful. The patient is dead," Khera said, citing a proverb.

He said the Central government had allowed European Union (EU) lawmakers to visit the Valley but Indian leaders were being stopped. Khera said Kashmir was in "lockdown" situation but the government is saying "all is well'. (ANI)

