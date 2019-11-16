International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Support for Trump's impeachment unchanged after hearings begin

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 04:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 04:48 IST
UPDATE 2-Support for Trump's impeachment unchanged after hearings begin
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

The televised impeachment hearings that began this week in the U.S. House of Representatives do not appear to have changed many minds about President Donald Trump, with public support for his impeachment about the same before and after the first U.S. diplomats testified, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. The national online poll, which ran from Thursday to Friday morning, showed that 44% of U.S. adults said Trump "should be impeached," while 40% said he "should not be impeached." A similar poll that ran earlier in the week found 45% supported impeachment and 42% opposed it.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll also found that about 68% of Americans said they were following the hearings. That includes 28% who said they were watching or listening to the hearings on live broadcasts. About 25% said they had not paid any attention to the impeachment proceedings in Congress. Among those paying attention, 41% said the hearings had made them "more supportive" of impeaching Trump, while 25% said they had made them "less supportive." That finding, combined with the overall lack of movement in public opinion regarding impeachment, suggests the hearings so far have mostly provided people with a rationale for their earlier support or opposition to impeachment.

To see the full poll results click here: https://tmsnrt.rs/33TfGLb This week's hearings began the public phase of the House impeachment inquiry. Americans watched as lawmakers questioned U.S. diplomats regarding allegations Trump used his position to strongarm Ukraine into investigating his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing. Yet this week William Taylor and George Kent both testified about what they considered to be alarming efforts by Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to pressure Ukraine into opening a corrpution investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter.

Another career diplomat in Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, testified about Giuliani's role in removing her from her post earlier this year. After Trump chimed in during the hearing with a tweet that derided the 33-year veteran diplomat, Yovanovitch said she found the experience to be "very intimidating." Overall, the poll found that 41% of the public approved of Trump, while 54% disapproved.

When asked about the Ukraine allegations, 57% said they agreed that Congress should investigate if Trump committed impeachable offenses, while 30% disagreed. And 47% agreed that Trump "pressured" Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, while 29% disagreed. The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,115 adults and has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about 3 percentage points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Bolivia blames Cubans for stirring unrest, ousts Venezuelan officials

Bolivias interim government said on Friday it had asked Venezuelan officials to leave the country, and accused Cubans, including doctors, of instigating unrest in the wake of the resignation of former president Evo Morales. New Foreign Mini...

Masked men break into Venezuela opposition party offices on eve of protest

Unidentified masked men on Friday forced their way into the offices of Venezuelan opposition party Popular Will, political leaders said, the night before planned protests across the country meant to boost pressure on President Nicolas Madur...

France reverses palm oil tax break after outcry

Frances parliament on Friday voted down a proposed tax break on palm oil -- which would have hugely benefited energy giant Total -- after lawmakers and environmental activists complained the legislation had been rushed through the day befor...

US-China deal could be signed by ministers: White House

A partial trade agreement between the United States and China could be signed at the ministerial level, not by the two nations presidents, a top White House aide said Friday. Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, has fed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019