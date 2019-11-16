International Development News
Development News Edition

Email shows Trump's property not among original G-7 sites

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 15:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 15:58 IST
Email shows Trump's property not among original G-7 sites

Washington, Nov 16 (AP) A newly released email shows President Donald Trump's private golf resort near Miami was not among the original sites to be considered to host a major international summit next year. Trump had claimed in August that his Trump National Doral had emerged as a top contender for the Group of Seven summit after Secret Service and other officials visited various locations.

But an internal Secret Service email obtained and released Friday by the government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington shows otherwise. According to the July 12 email, agents were told to add Trump's resort after they had arrived at a list of four finalists.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Secret Service declined comment, citing "operational security reasons." The email references the "the original 10 site surveys we conducted at the end of May/beginning of June" and said: "Yesterday was the first time we put eyes on this property," meaning Doral.

The author of the email noted that Trump has visited the location in the past and added - without elaboration - that the property presents "some challenges." In announcing Doral as the site for the June 10-12 summit, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney called it "the best place" to host the annual meeting of the leaders of France, Germany, Canada, Japan, Britain, Italy and the United States.

Trump first floated the idea of Doral as G-7 host in August, and said he wasn't the only one pushing for the south Florida resort as a venue. He said the Secret Service and the military had been visiting various sites and appeared to have formed a consensus about Doral.

"They went to places all over the country and they came back and they said, 'This is where we'd like to be,'" Trump said in France at the conclusion of this year's G-7 summit. "It's not about me. It's about getting the right location."

Two days after Mulvaney's October 17 announcement that the summit would be held at Doral, Trump abruptly dropped the plan following accusations that he was using the presidency for personal enrichment by attempting to have one of his businesses host the gathering. A new site has not been announced.

CREW said it requested records about the prospect of hosting the G-7 at Doral in late August and sued for the records in October after receiving nothing from the State Department or the Secret Service. The Washington Post first reported on the email. (AP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Flexible workplace stock to jump 5-times to 130-140 million sq ft by 2025: Report

Flexible workspace supply in India is estimated to jump five times by 2025 to 130-140 million sq ft, accounting for one-third of global coworking inventory, according to a report by property consultant Cushman Wakefield CW. The global real...

Germany arrests citizen accused of IS membership upon return home

German authorities have arrested a German citizen accused of being a member of Islamic State upon her return to Germany, federal prosecutors said on Saturday. The woman, identified only as Nasim A., was arrested on Friday evening. A court w...

LIC Housing eyes to disburse Rs 55,000 crore in FY 19-20

LIC Housing Finance Ltd has set a target of disbursing Rs 55,000 crore worth loans during the current financial year, a top official said on Saturday. LIC Housing Finance Ltd., Managing Director and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty said the company ...

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN21 LANKA-2NDLD POLLS Lanka votes for new PresidentColombo Sri Lankans voted Saturday to choose a new president amid multiple poll-related incidents, including an attack on the minority Muslim voters, in an election that will decide the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019