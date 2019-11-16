International Development News
Development News Edition

'Sena not attending NDA meet on Nov 17, break-up a formality'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 17:27 IST
'Sena not attending NDA meet on Nov 17, break-up a formality'

The Shiv Sena will not attend the Sunday meeting of NDA constituents in Delhi on the eve of the winter session of Parliament beginning on November 18. Speaking to reporters here, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut also said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party walking out of the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) remains a formality now.

In a sharp jibe at its estranged ally-turned-foe, the BJP, Raut said the NDA was not somebody's property. "The Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal were equally important founders of the alliance," he added.

The Shiv Sena, a long-standing constituent of the NDA, fell out with the BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post, a few days after the results of the Maharashtra assembly polls were announced on October 24. The echo of the worsening relationship between the two parties reverberated at the national level too, with the Sena's lone minister in the Modi government, Arvind Sawant, resigning on November 11.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had set pre-conditions that Sawant resign and the saffron party walk out of the NDA bloc if it wants support of the Sharad Pawar- led party in forming government. "I have learnt that the meeting (of NDA constituents) is being held on November 17. We had already decided against attending the meeting considering the kind of developments that are taking place in Maharashtra...our minister resigning from the Central government," Raut said.

The Sena leader further said he had learnt that his party had not received an invitation to attend the NDA meet. "It is alright, if it has not been sent. We had already decided (against attending the meeting)," Raut said.

Without naming anyone, Raut said nobody can claim "ownership rights" on the NDA. "NDA is not somebody's property. Bal Thackeray (late Shiv Sena founder) and Akali Dal are equally important founders of the NDA," he said.

Asked whether only a formal announcement of the Sena walking out of the NDA remains pending now, Raut said, "You can say that. There is no problem in saying that". The Rajya Sabha MP exuded confidence that the Sena will install its mayors in the Mumbai and Thane civic bodies in upcoming Mayoral elections.

"It won't be surprising if the Sena installs its mayor in some other civic body too," he added. Raut also said the Sena, the NCP and the Congress have reached consensus on the Common Minimum Programme (CMP), the foundation of the proposed alliance government, in Maharashtra itself and there was no need to discuss it in Delhi.

Another Sena MP said the party will pay tribute to Bal Thackeray on Sunday the November 17 which is the death anniversary of the party founder Bal Thackeray. "How come then will we be able to attend that (NDA) meeting?" the MP asked.

The Sena's refusal to support its pre-poll ally, the BJP, in forming a government precipitated into a political crisis, which culminated in the imposition of President's Rule on November 12. The Sena, which won 56 seats in the October 21 elections, is the second largest bloc in the 288-member Assembly after the BJP which won the maximum 105 seats.

The bone of contention between the two saffron parties was the Sena's insistence for a rotational chief ministership and equal allocation of portfolios, which the BJP outrightly rejected. The NCP and the Congress had won 54 and 44 seats, respectively, in the assembly polls.

The combined strength of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress in the 288-member House comes at 154. The halfway mark is 145..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Boeing received unnecessary contract boost for astronaut capsule, watchdog saysBoeings multibillion dollar contract to build U.S. astronaut capsules received an unnecessary extension fr...

Nafed apple procurement in Kashmir failed miserably, says farmers body

The Centres initiative to procure apples in Kashmir through cooperative Nafed has failed miserably as only 0.01 percent 1.36 lakh boxes of 11 crore boxes has been purchased directly from growers so far, a farmers body claimed on Saturday. R...

Pawar likely to meet Sonia in Delhi, discuss alliance with Shiv Sena

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar are likely to meet in Delhi on Sunday to discuss a possible alliance with the Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra, sources said. Allies Congress and NCP have already wor...

Series on Sumrit Shahi's 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' in the works at ZEE5

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Saturday announced it is adapting author Sumrit Shahis best-selling novel Never Kiss Your Best Friend for a web-series that will feature popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta in the lead. The upcoming web-series will also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019