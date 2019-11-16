Pak will get befitting response for any misadventure: BJP on Hizbul video

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Saturday said Pakistan is the real enemy of the Muslims and Kashmiris and befitting response will be given to the neighbouring country and its terrorists for any misadventure. He was reacting on the purported video on social media, reportedly showing terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin asking Pakistan to support their movement.

Raina said Pakistan is sheltering, training, arming and financing terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. "Pakistan is the real enemy of the Muslims and the people of Kashmir... It is responsible for the killing of over one lakh people and genocide of Kashmiri Pandits," Raina told reporters here

He said Pakistan stands exposed before the world for its continuing support to the terrorists. "Pakistan is behind the terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir...We have a strong Prime Minister in Modi who will give a befitting response to any misadventure by Pakistan and terrorists in the country.

"Any nation which will conspire against our country or its people will be wiped out," he said adding "our forces are fully capable to deal with any challenge." In a video message, Salahuddin who is based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in an apparent reference to the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the state into two union territories, said the present position is not acceptable to the people of Kashmir.

"We need direct and solid support... If you (Pakistan) are facing any difficulty, the people from both sides (of Line of Control) are ready to take up the gun...it is therefore your constitutional and moral obligation to provide us with arms to continue our fight," the Hizbul leader was heard in the video. Earlier, dozens of persons including several sarpanches joined the BJP.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Raina said it is the BJP's "good governance" and the implementation of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwaas" policy which is attracting people in large numbers to it. He also attacked Congressmen for their commitment towards a "single family."

"BJP gives the opportunity to every ground level worker to rise to the top most position in the party with the display of utmost dedication and devotion," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)