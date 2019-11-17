International Development News
Business chief warns against UK 'political paralysis'

  PTI
  • |
  London
  • |
  Updated: 17-11-2019 06:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 06:36 IST
The winner of next month's UK general election must seize the initiative on Brexit and avoid further "political paralysis", the head of Britain's largest business lobby group said on Sunday. "Whoever is in power after the election, the top priority must be to work with business to provide bolder, better and fairer answers to the challenges facing our country," Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, said ahead of the group's annual meeting Monday.

"We simply cannot afford another wasted year of political paralysis, indecision and distraction while productivity and investment suffer," Fairbairn said in a statement. Britain faces a general election on December 12, almost three and a half years after the nation narrowly voted to leave the European Union in a divisive referendum.

Brexit was initially scheduled for March 31 this year but, after a prolonged period of parliamentary gridlock, it is now due on January 31. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hoping to win the election to finally force through Britain's departure from the EU.

Johnson's ruling Conservative Party is currently ahead in opinion polls over the main opposition Labour Party, but that was also the case in 2017 when former prime minister Theresa May subsequently lost her majority. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was Monday set to address the CBI, which represents some 190,000 businesses across the UK.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

AIIB expects investment worth USD 100m a year in India’s renewable projects

Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank AIIB expects an annual private investment worth USD 100 million a year in solar and wind projects in India from next month. AIIB expects to tap as much as USD 100 million green and ...

UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson: All Conservative election candidates pledge to back my Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that all Conservative Party candidates in the Dec. 12 election have pledged to back his Brexit deal, opening the door to getting the agreement passed through parliament if the party were to win ...

UPDATE 2-Trump visits medical center to start annual checkup

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday kicked off his annual physical exam with a visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he underwent a quick exam and some laboratory tests, the White House said.Anticipating a ver...
