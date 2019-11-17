International Development News
Development News Edition

Belarus holds parliamentary election as strongman leader keeps grip

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Minsk
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 08:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 08:30 IST
Belarus holds parliamentary election as strongman leader keeps grip
Image Credit: kremlin

Parliamentary elections being held in Belarus on Sunday will be closely watched by the West to see how much leeway President Alexander Lukashenko will allow opposition candidates while keeping his grip on power.

Lukashenko, 65, has ruled the east European country with an iron fist for a quarter of a century but has begun allowing some opposition in a bid to foster ties with the West as relations with Moscow stutter. In September, the U.S. and Belarus announced they would resume ambassadorial relations for the first time since 2008.

Washington also signaled it might further scale back sanctions on Minsk depending on how this month's parliamentary elections and the 2020 presidential vote are conducted. While U.S. and European Union sanctions imposed on Belarus over its treatment of political opponents were mostly lifted in 2016 following the release of political prisoners and other reforms, relations with Russia, a traditional ally, suffered after Minsk refused to recognize Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014.

Moscow has also cut subsidies to Belarus that have long kept the country of 9.5 million in its orbit. Lukashenko has bristled at what he sees as Russia's attempt to strong-arm his country into merging with its much larger neighbor and has accused Moscow of falling into "hysterics" over his moves to balance ties between east and west.

At the last parliamentary elections, in 2016, Lukashenko allowed two opposition candidates to win seats in the 110-member parliament for the first time in two decades, though both have been barred from standing this time around. Around 300 opposition candidates are contesting the election though some others were not allowed to register.

"The authorities are making some concessions, but at the same time they are signaling that they won't allow democracy to run wild," said Yauheni Preiherman, Director of the Minsk Dialogue Council on International Relations. Belarus fell into recession in 2015 and 2016 and this year the government estimates that a subsidy cut from Russia will cost the budget $600 million. Economic growth is expected to be around 1% this year.

With the economy propped up by Russian subsidies, Lukashenko had avoided carrying out liberal market reforms on the same scale as some other former Soviet republics. The weak economy has prompted some election candidates loyal to Lukashenko to speak about the need for reform rather than maintaining stability.

"I see a need for Belarus to pursue all reforms more actively," Andrei Savinykh, the former Belarus ambassador to Turkey and Iraq who is running for parliament, told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Unprecedented Gathering of Asia Pacific Medical Societies to Respond to the Impact of Antibiotic Resistance on All People

In anticipation of World Antibiotic Awareness Week 18-24 November the Antimicrobial Resistance AMR Summit Expert Group and the Antimicrobial Stewardship AMS Working Group convened in Bangkok, Thailand, in a first-ever regional effort to co...

Benzema hits out at continued French exile

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has told French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet he and he alone will decide when the time to end his international retirement has come. After Real coach Zinedine Zidane called for Benzemas four-...

Thiem dethrones Zverev to set up London final against Tsitsipas

Dominic Thiem beat defending champion Alexander Zverev to join Roger Federers conqueror Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the ATP Finals in London. The Austrian fifth seed saw off the big-serving German 7-5 6-3 on Saturday after Greeces Ts...

Grant's 1st hat trick the difference as Ducks top Blues

Derek Grant scored his first career hat trick to lead the visiting Anaheim Ducks to a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night, ending two streaks in the process. The Ducks snapped their five-game winless streak while the Blue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019