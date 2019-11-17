International Development News
CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Witnesses in the Trump impeachment inquiry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 17-11-2019 08:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 08:34 IST
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Witnesses have testified behind closed doors and in public in the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into whether Republican President Donald Trump abused the power of his office when he sought foreign interference against a political rival.

Following are witnesses scheduled for public testimony: Friday, Nov. 15 - Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine abruptly removed by Trump in May.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 - Morning: Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who serves as the director for European affairs at the National Security Council; Afternoon: Ambassador Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a former White House aide with the National Security Council focusing on Europe and Russia policy. Wednesday, Nov. 20 - Morning: Ambassador Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union. Afternoon: Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs and David Hale, the undersecretary of state for political affairs

Thursday, Nov. 21 - Morning: Fiona Hill, former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia. Witnesses who testified as public hearings began on Nov. 13:

Wednesday, Nov. 13 - George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, and William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine. Witnesses who gave depositions behind closed doors:

Oct. 3 - Kurt Volker Oct. 11 - Marie Yovanovitch

Oct. 14 - Fiona Hill

Oct. 15 - George Kent

Oct. 16 - Michael McKinley, former policy adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Oct. 17 - Gordon Sondland

Oct. 22 - William Taylor Oct. 23 - Laura Cooper

Oct. 26 - Philip Reeker, acting assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs

Oct. 29 - Alexander Vindman

Oct. 30 - Catherine Croft, a former adviser to Volker on Ukraine policy

Oct. 30 - Christopher Anderson, a former specialist on Ukraine at the State Department.

Oct. 31 - Timothy Morrison Nov. 6 - David Hale

Nov. 7 - Jennifer Williams Witnesses asked to testify behind closed doors - it was not certain whether they would agree to:

Nov. 15 - David Holmes, the top political affairs officer at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv

Nov. 16 - Mark Sandy, director of national security programs at the Office of Management and Budget.

